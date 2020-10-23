1/1
Florence A. MacIntyre
1919 - 2020
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Florence A. MacIntyre, 101, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at The Colonial Hill Center in Rochester.

Born Feb. 3, 1919 in the Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Edward and Florence (Mazza) Manley and had resided in New York City before moving to Rollinsford in 1948.

She was a school teacher for the City of Dover for many years.

Florence was past president of the Community Garden Club of Salmon Falls and was also associated with the Extension Group of Salmon Falls.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles A. MacIntyre in 1999.

She is survived by her son Charles E. MacIntyre of Somersworth; daughters, Mary L. MacIntyre of New Mexico and Martha A. Fortier of Milton; and two grandchildren, Matthew Hunt and Jessica Skibicki.

Florence was laid to rest with her husband in New Town Cemetery in Rollinsford.

Arrangements are by McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St., South Berwick, Maine.

Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIntire McCooey Funeral Home - South Berwick
301 Main Street
South Berwick, ME 03908
207-384-2373
