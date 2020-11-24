1/1
Florence Audrey Gilmore
1930 - 2020
STRAFFORD - Florence Audrey (Crisp) Gilmore, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 23, 1930 to Agusta (Seeger) and Frederick Crisp.

Flo married Arnold Gilmore in on June 2, 1951, they were married for 64 loving years together until his passing in 2015.

Flo was raised in Strafford, N.H., graduated from Spaulding High School in 1947.

Flo worked for General Electric, in Somersworth, N.H., for 40 years and retired in 1990.

Flo was artistically talented and enjoyed painting, sewing and needle point for many years.

The family includes a son, David Gilmore and wife Kimberley, of Milton, N.H.; a daughter Gina Gilmore of Newington, N.H.; four grandchildren include Scott Gilmore, wife Krista, of Lee, N.H.; Callie, Tyler and Torey Aspinwall of Newington, N.H.; a brother George Crisp, and wife Barbara, and a sister Mary Smith, both of Rochester, and several nieces and nephews.

Flo was predeceased by her husband Arnold, and sisters Dorothy, Ruth and Louise.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Ready Rides, P.O. Box 272, Northwood, NH 03261.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
