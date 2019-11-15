|
|
GILMANTON - Florence "Flo" Blajda, 87, of Snowshoe Hill Road, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Harris Hill Center in Concord, N.H. Flo was born on February 14, 1932 in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of Edmund and Exerina (Jacques) St. Laurent.
Flo was raised in Epping and later moved to Manchester where she worked at Singer Sewing Machine Company for nine years as a bookkeeper. She was later employed at Sears and Roebuck in the customer service department.
Flo was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Belmont where she was a housekeeper for twelve years and had also served as a Eucharistic minister. She was member of the altar and rosary society and a recipient of the DAR Award.
Flo enjoyed watching hot air balloons, spending time with family, and spending the winters in Florida and in the last few years in Virginia with her two sisters Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell.
Flo is survived by her son Donald W. Blajda and his wife, Michele of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Joel Dunbar and his partner, Raychel White, Tucker Dunbar and his partner, Kendra Pimenta, Madeline Blajda, and Ryan Blajda and his wife, Danica and great-grandchild, Parker Janele Blajda; her brother, Paul St. Laurent; two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Flo was predeceased by her husband Donald F. Blajda and her daughter, Donna Lee Dunbar.
SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H. using the Carriage House entrance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont, N.H. Burial will follow at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Flo's name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or to the St. Joseph's Parish Food Pantry, 96 Main St., Belmont, NH 03220.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019