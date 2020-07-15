DOVER - Florence Breton Morrissette, 93, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Langdon's Place in Dover, N.H. after a period of declining health. She was born October 5, 1926, the daughter of Valea Moreau and a longtime resident of Dover, N.H.
Florence was a dedicated wife and mother to nine children, who enjoyed having a household full of family. She was famous for keeping everyone together on her Sunday soup days, and was often referred to as the "Queen Bee" of her family. She absolutely lit up when her grandchildren visited and she loved to enjoy days with them and her children at Sam & Lisa's Camp on Pine River Pond.
Florence's family found comfort in a letter she wrote that said, "Don't feel sad when I'm gone, because I surely lived an exciting life." She always found joy in her family. It was her greatest pleasure in life to be in their company. Family was everything to her, and we are all thankful to have her love and memories.
She was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Lionel Breton of 39 years, her second husband Philippe Morrissette of 24 years and her daughter Gloria Mercier, son Glenn Breton and son-in- laws Greg Mercier and Dwight Beem.
She is survived by her daughter Lauraine Stevens and husband John; daughter Susan Beem Gerber and husband Joe; son Dennis Breton and wife Karen; daughter Donna Lapanne; daughter Cindy Breton Desrosiers and husband Mike; daughter Denise Adams and husband Glenn; daughter Lisa Crowley and husband Sam; and sister Rita Moreau. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the management and nursing staff at Langdon Place in the Memory Care Unit for the wonderful care and support they provided our mother especially in time of need to try and raise her spirits, with the recent restrictions, and not being able to have full family support.
SERVICES - Due to Covid restrictions the family will be having a private viewing at Purdy Funeral Home, followed by a graveside ceremony at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover, N.H. To sign pour online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
