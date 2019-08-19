|
NEW DURHAM, N.H. – Florence E. Watson, 69, of 259 Merrymeeting Road, died at her home on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Florence was born on June 17, 1950 in Farmington, Maine. She is the daughter of Ira and Florence (Bickford) Hatch.
Florence was a lifetime resident of New Durham. She worked at Davidson Rubber. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Florence is survived by her son Harry Watson Jr. of New Durham; daughters, Sherry Goodwin and husband Scott of Rochester, Bonnie Gray and husband Arnold of Rochester; two granddaughters, Taffie Plaisted and husband Michael Leighton and Jamie Closson; nine great grandchildren, Ronnie, Alyssa, Dakota, Makayla, Whyett, Taylin, Kaiden, Odin, Michael JR; and one great great granddaughter, Azelea Mae; and her loving dog Charlie. She is predeceased by one brother and four sisters.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21,2019 at 1 p.m. at the John C. Shirley Cemetery in New Durham, N.H.
