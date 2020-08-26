ROCHESTER - Florence Worster, 90, of Rochester, died Monday, August 17, 2020, following a period of failing health. She was born in Pittsfield, Mass., January 18, 1930, to Joseph and Elsie Pomerleau.
She was predeceased by her husband Harland, in 2002. She is survived by her son Henry Lizotte and his wife Kathi of Rochester; daughter Susan Lizotte of Rochester; her granddaughter Khari Lizotte and partner Marshall Cummings; and two great-granddaughters Briar and Soren Cummings all of Burlington, Vt.; also survived by brothers, Joseph Pomerleau of Rochester, Arthur Pomerleau and wife Phyllis of Portsmouth, sisters Elizabeth Tufts of Strafford, Theresa Tolman of Utica, N.Y., and Annette Cook of Rochester; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
