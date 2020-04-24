|
LEBANON, Maine - Florien E. "Floyd" St. Arnault, "Gramps" age 98, of Lebanon, Maine, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born November 29, 1921 in Quebec, Canada, son of Alfred and Delina (Champagne) St. Arnault, he previously resided in Connecticut, residing in Lebanon, Maine since 1973.
A Veteran of the United States Army, he served during World War II, at the "Battle of the Bulge".
Floyd was retired from Pratt & Whitney, a sheet metal worker, where he "built airplanes".
Also worked as a janitor and activities bus driver for SAD60, including Lebanon and Berwick, Maine.
Widower of the late Beverly A. (Brackett) St. Arnault, survived by two children: Cathy Pedini, Ronald Lipkin; three stepchildren: Frank Zbink, Wanda Dwyer, Mattie Colson; three sisters: Emelda Lion, Diana Maturo, Anita Loughrain; also grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews. Predeceased by four children: Jeanette, Janice, Robin and Martin.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at Milton Mills Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at his church, Grace Baptist in East Rochester, N.H., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020