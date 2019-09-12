|
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Florrie R. Bergeron, a long-time resident of the Lakewood Ranch area, passed peacefully Wednesday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by family at The Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. Born in 1937 in Salem, Mass., Florrie grew up in Topsfield, Mass., the daughter of the late Raymond Callahan and Florence (Price) Callahan.
She graduated with honors from Topsfield High School where she was a two sport star, captaining both the women's basketball and field hockey teams. Florrie graduated from the Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists, which is affiliated with Tufts University.
In October of 1960 she married Louis E. Bergeron and moved to Rochester, N.H., where she pursued her dental hygiene career as well as working with several charitable causes in southern N.H.; most notably, as a traveling hygienist providing cleanings for students who other wise might not be able to afford them as part of a statewide program.
Florrie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Grams". She had a vivacious personality, making friends everywhere she went. She loved socializing, enjoyed going to out to dinner and spending time with friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.
The widow of the late Louis E. Bergeron who died in 2018 she is survived by her two children, son Lee Bergeron and his wife Laurie of Newtown, Conn., daughter Kristan and her husband George Schwab of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Zachary, Adam, Alexis and Connor; and sister, Joy McLaughlin of Topsfield, Mass.
SERVICES: Florrie requested an intimate burial not far from her home. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her final days.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019