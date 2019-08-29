Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Floyd Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd N. Turner


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd N. Turner Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Floyd N. Turner died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Colonial Hill Nursing Home in Rochester. N.H.

Born Dec. 2, 1940 in Picher, Okla. he was the fourth son of the late Leon and Lola Turner. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a plastic fabricator for 32 years. Floyd was known as "Fudgee" to everyone. He was a very dedicated worker and a friendly person to everyone. He also had a farm in Rochester, the "Binette Farm" which he and his wife sold veggies for many years.

He is survived by his wife Irene (Binette) Turner; two daughters, Virginia and husband Norman Drew of Epsom, N.H., Margie and husband Toni Dosgastino of North Carolina; three sons, James and wife Doria Turner of Somersworth, N.H., Charlie and wife Kelly Turner of Portsmouth, N.H., Jim and Sherry Schnorrenberg of Haskell, Okla.; stepdaughter, Wendy Dowaliby of Rochester, N.H. many grand and great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.

Memorial prayers will be said following the hours at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home by Rev. Fr. Thomas Duston officiating.

Donations may be made to the Colonial Hill Nursing Home or Cornerstone VNA and Hospice.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the nursing home for taking good care of Floyd.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now