|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Floyd N. Turner died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Colonial Hill Nursing Home in Rochester. N.H.
Born Dec. 2, 1940 in Picher, Okla. he was the fourth son of the late Leon and Lola Turner. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a plastic fabricator for 32 years. Floyd was known as "Fudgee" to everyone. He was a very dedicated worker and a friendly person to everyone. He also had a farm in Rochester, the "Binette Farm" which he and his wife sold veggies for many years.
He is survived by his wife Irene (Binette) Turner; two daughters, Virginia and husband Norman Drew of Epsom, N.H., Margie and husband Toni Dosgastino of North Carolina; three sons, James and wife Doria Turner of Somersworth, N.H., Charlie and wife Kelly Turner of Portsmouth, N.H., Jim and Sherry Schnorrenberg of Haskell, Okla.; stepdaughter, Wendy Dowaliby of Rochester, N.H. many grand and great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
Memorial prayers will be said following the hours at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home by Rev. Fr. Thomas Duston officiating.
Donations may be made to the Colonial Hill Nursing Home or Cornerstone VNA and Hospice.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the nursing home for taking good care of Floyd.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019