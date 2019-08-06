Home

Services
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Fostina Carlson
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Fostina Mae Carlson


1924 - 2019
Fostina Mae Carlson Obituary
FARMINGTON - Fostina Mae Carlson, age 95, of Sheepboro Road in Farmington, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2019, with her loving family. Born January 10, 1924 in Bridgewater, Mass., daughter of George M. and Annie L. (Bryant) Wheeler, she resided in Brockton, Mass., for years and lived in the Farmington and Rochester area of N.H. since 1972.

Fostina was retired from Ferns Energy, having worked in bookkeeping for over 20 years.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, loved her grandchildren and was an avid Red Sox fan.

Widow of the late Verne R. Carlson, who died in 1997, she is survived by her son Richard E. and wife Becky Carlson of Rochester; two daughters, Judith A. and husband William Hughes, of Venice, Florida, Susan M. and husband Wallace Langley, of Farmington; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a son Verne R. Carlson, Jr.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H., with a calling hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to a . To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019
