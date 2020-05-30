Frances Gail Hopkins
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER, N.H. - Frances Gail Hopkins, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, nurse and friend, died at the age of 75 on Friday, May 22, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Frances was born in 1944 in Providence, R.I. to Mary Elizabeth Kelleher and Joseph Bilodeau. Fran was raised in Providence and was a graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduating from nursing school, she worked in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital before relocating to Dover, N.H. in 1966 with her husband William F. Hopkins, Jr. (Bill). Once in Dover, Fran began working at Wentworth Douglass Hospital where she helped open the hospital's Coronary Care Unit. She also worked as surgical nurse, operating room nurse, emergency room nurse, and was an American Red Cross instructor.

In 1991, Fran began working as the school nurse at Horne Street School where she addressed the ever-changing medical needs of its students and families for 25 years with her signature love and care. Her kindness and positive attitude touched the lives of all she encountered. While raising her children and working full-time as a school nurse, Fran also earned her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in 2002 in Health Administration. Since 2016, the Horne Street School community has celebrated Fran's impact and dedication to the youth of Dover by hosting Fran's Fitness Walk in conjunction with the Horne Street School 5K.

Fran was a vital and huge part of the Dover School District and greater Dover community. She partnered with many local businesses and the Dover Police and Fire Departments to provide Dover's youth with clothing, food, vaccinations, eye care and dental screenings. She was also a mentor to countless nursing students throughout her tenure at Horne Street School and served on numerous committees in the Dover School District.

Fran's sense of adventure, zest for life, and unwavering loyalty defined her. She supported her husband's entrepreneurial spirit for over 50 years. She spent many years diving headfirst into various business opportunities and became the creative force behind the family business. Over the years Fran designed and decorated countless residential and commercial properties, and she was involved in running a convenience store and deli, flower shop, and horse farm. Fran always supported her family and was willing to perform any job asked of her.

Fran, with her husband and best friend Bill, called Dover, N.H. their home for the past 54 years. It is where they raised their four children. Fran committed the last 11 years to spending time with her eight grandchildren, proudly supporting all their endeavors. More recently, she enjoyed traveling to the Isles of Capris in Naples, Fla., where she and Bill spent their winters and vacations, and developed lifelong friendships.

Fran dedicated her life to taking care of others. She touched the lives of countless people in the Dover community and beyond, and she will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. Frances Hopkins was loved by many and was a friend to all.

Frances is survived by her husband, Bill; their children Kristen Hopkins and her wife Laura, Billy Hopkins and his wife Frannie, Kerry Hopkins Blomster and her husband Leif, and Betsy Hopkins Breen and her husband Scott; their eight grandchildren, William Frederick IV, Benjamin Michael, Mia Frances, Maybelle Rosalie, Matthew Joseph, Kerrigan Gail, Charleston Frances, Ryan Elizabeth; her sister Mary E. Solomon and husband Stephen, her brother Raymond J. Bilodeau and wife Mary; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family is creating a scholarship, the Frances G. Hopkins Memorial Scholarship, to support Dover students who wish to pursue careers in nursing and teaching. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund. Donations may be sent to The Frances G. Hopkins Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Holgate LP, 130 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820. Additional details regarding the scholarship will be made available at a later time.

At this time, funeral services will be private for the family. Once we are able, services will be announced for all those who would like to attend.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
May 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Frans family. Her kindness and love will never be forgotten. She was an amazing woman.
Carolyn Clifford
Friend
May 29, 2020
My heart goes out to the Hopkins family. So very truly sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts to all of you. Fran was an amazing person and loved by all. She will be missed by all.
Jamie Plafker Bushway
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Betsy,

It is so very sad to hear of your mom's passing. She was the most selfless person I ever had
the honor of knowing. The love
and care she gave
the children at
horne st was truly
amazing to see. Her love for life and family showed everyday. Thoughts and prayers to you, your dad and all your family at
this time.

Katie and Bill Boulanger






Katie Boulanger
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Mrs. Hopkins was one of a kind. Im grateful my children received her care during their years at HSS and that I had the pleasure of working with her. She will be missed by all. Sending love to her family.
Jessica Cabral
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Bill and family, I was so incredibly sad to hear of Frans passing. I feel very fortunate to have worked with her for so many years at Horne Street School. She brightened up my day whenever I talked with her and always made me smile. Im sending my deepest condolences to you all.
Shari Flanagan Morse
Friend
May 29, 2020
I am truly honored to have known Mrs. Hopkins. My daughter is one of the many children she cared for at HSS. Her kindness and generosity of both her talent and spirit were and are an inspiration to me. She will be truly missed.
Sharon Laliberte
Friend
May 29, 2020
Mrs. Hopkins was one of our most favorite people at Horne Street School. She always had a bright smile and a willingness to help anyone. Our hearts go out to her family. Mrs. Breen we are thinking of you and praying for you. Fran will be very missed.
The Wydra Family
May 29, 2020
Fran was an angel in disguise here on earth. Her legacy will continue to live on in all of those she touched. I am blessed and honored to have called her my friend. Thinking of you all.
Allison Montecalvo
Friend
May 29, 2020
Fran will be missed beyond words. She was always there to help anyone at any time.
Our family will miss her greatly.
We send our condolences to the entire Hopkins family.
The Carper family
Lori Carper
Friend
May 29, 2020
I am so blessed to have been brought into your life. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is for your children. You were a mom to me and I will make sure your legacy lives on.
Laura Goldberg
May 29, 2020
Fran was such a wonderful, kind, friendly, outgoing person. She always had such a positive, caring and genuine attitude towards everyone. I always enjoyed getting to see her. She will be desperately missed. Sending love to you-her whole family-Bill, Kristen, Kerry, Billy and Betsy and all who knew and loved her.
Kristen Schultze Greene
May 29, 2020
We met Fran this year in isle of Capri she was a ray of sunshine she will always be in our hearts our thoughts are with her family
Jon and Gail Cassarino
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Mrs. Hopkins was such a delightful lady whom always had a smile on her face and a loving thought in her heart. She will be dearly missed.
Melanie Lafleur
Coworker
May 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences for the Hopkins family. Fran was a very special person who's legacy will live on through the love and care she gave to the community.
Kathy Leavy
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to the Hopkins family.
The Boucher Family
Friend
May 29, 2020
To the Hopkins family, we are so sorry for your loss. She will be greatly missed by all who crossed her path as she was a very warm and caring person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roger and Kathy Brown
Friend
May 29, 2020
Thank you Fran, for your kindness to all those you touched.
Peg Clark
Friend
May 29, 2020
If I could be half the wife, mother, friend, and nurse that Fran was, I will be blessed. I will miss our dinners and appreciate all she did for me. Your legacy will live on. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Cathy Burns Smith
May 29, 2020
I love you, Mom. I always will. The world is less bright without you in it.
Kristen Hopkins
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved