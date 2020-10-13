NEWMARKET - Frances M. Kendall, 98, of Dover Center for Health and formerly of Newmarket, N.H. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born in Newfields, N.H. to the late Edward and Beatrice Kendall.
She graduated from the former Robinson Female Seminary in Exeter, N.H. in 1941 and was employed by the Register of Probate until in 1948 she was appointed Deputy Register of Probate for Rockingham County, a position she held for 20 years, retiring in 1968.
She liked to do all types of crafts and volunteer work.
She was a Past Matron of the former Orient Chapter, and Rivermouth Chapter, OES and a past Grand Adah of the New Hampshire OES and is presently a member of Crescent Chapter No. 45.
She is survived by her sister, Carrie A. Foss, and sister-in-law Marion Faye Kendall; two nieces, Judith L. Bryant and husband Robert; Rebecca J. Rogers and husband William and children William and Jennilee; four nephews, Brian E. Foss and wife Cynthia and children Derek, Adam, Liz and Kate; Roger A. Foss and wife Susan and son Colin; Gordon E. Kendall, Sr. and wife Teresa and children Gordon Jr., Shannon, Tammy, Bryan and Kara; Richard P. Kendall and wife Rita and children Jacqueline and Richard Jr. and great grand nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother Edward E. Kendall
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society
, American Diabetes Society or Sunrise Sunset Activity Center.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held in the Newfields Cemetery, Route 108, Newfields, N.H. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. The Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home in Newmarket, N.H. is in charge of arrangements.
