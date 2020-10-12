1/1
Frances (Colman) Rines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DARTMOUTH - Frances M. (Colman) Rines, 100, of Dartmouth, passed away, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Fall River Jewish Home. She was wife of the late Philip H. Rines, Sr. Born in Wakefield, N.H., she was daughter of the late Wilson and Helene (Chamberlain) Colman. Mrs. Rines was the former owner of the Sanborn House, where she grew up.

Survivors include a son: Philip H. Rines, Jr. and his wife Gail of Chelmsford, Mass.; a daughter: Helene R. Anctil and her husband Rick of Westport, Mass.; four grandchildren: Jennifer Rines and her spouse Sarah of Carlsbad, Calif., James Rines and his wife Zeta of Bradford, N.H., Mehgan Wenson and her husband Douglas of Westport, Mass. and Jessica St. Laurent and her husband Kyle of Westport, Mass.; nine great grandchildren; and three nieces: Roberta Gabriel and her companion Roger Duguay of Pelham, N.H., Cynthia Chaples of Vienna, Va. and Martha Ferro of Albany, N.Y.

She was sister of the late Dorothy Thomas and Charles Colman.

SERVICES: Graveside service under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, Mass. to which relatives and friends and invited will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Lovell Lake Cemetery, Sanbornville, N.H. at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or a charity of your choice.

To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lovell Lake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved