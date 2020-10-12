DARTMOUTH - Frances M. (Colman) Rines, 100, of Dartmouth, passed away, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Fall River Jewish Home. She was wife of the late Philip H. Rines, Sr. Born in Wakefield, N.H., she was daughter of the late Wilson and Helene (Chamberlain) Colman. Mrs. Rines was the former owner of the Sanborn House, where she grew up.
Survivors include a son: Philip H. Rines, Jr. and his wife Gail of Chelmsford, Mass.; a daughter: Helene R. Anctil and her husband Rick of Westport, Mass.; four grandchildren: Jennifer Rines and her spouse Sarah of Carlsbad, Calif., James Rines and his wife Zeta of Bradford, N.H., Mehgan Wenson and her husband Douglas of Westport, Mass. and Jessica St. Laurent and her husband Kyle of Westport, Mass.; nine great grandchildren; and three nieces: Roberta Gabriel and her companion Roger Duguay of Pelham, N.H., Cynthia Chaples of Vienna, Va. and Martha Ferro of Albany, N.Y.
She was sister of the late Dorothy Thomas and Charles Colman.
SERVICES: Graveside service under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, Mass. to which relatives and friends and invited will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Lovell Lake Cemetery, Sanbornville, N.H. at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or a charity of your choice
.
