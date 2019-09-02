|
|
DOVER - Frances Stevens, 100, of Dover, N.H. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 after a period of failing health. Her parents were Charles Emerson George and Anna (Hilliard) George.
Born and brought up in Moultonborough, N.H. she attended Moultonborough Village School and graduated from Quimby School in Sandwich, N.H.
Frances was a long time member of the Moultonborough Methodist Church. She was also active in the Grange, Historical Society and Meals on Wheels. Frances enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross-stitching and her wildflower bouquets. She also authored the book, "As I Remember-Moulton-borough New Hampshire."
Frances was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Stevens, daughters Judith Berry and Diane Gagne, grandson John Berry, great grandson Jason Berry and her nine siblings; Waldo, Russel, Paul, Eleanor, Jessie, Nellie, Charles, Frank and Lloyd.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Geraldine Sanders of Dover; one son, Leonard Stevens and his wife Donna of Barrington. Also her three grandsons, Paul Gagne, James Gagne and Daniel Gagne who lived with Grandma and Bumpie after the passing of their mother. She is also survived by numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Rev Ken Monahan, officiating. A private burial will take place at Middle Neck Cemetery in Moultonborough.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2019