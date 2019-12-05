|
DOVER - Francis Cellupica, 83, of Crescent Avenue, died at Wentworth Douglass Hospital on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born May 5, 1936 in Berlin, N.H.; the son of Francisco and Vincenza Cellupica.
He worked for Lucent.
Francis is survived by his son, Edward Cellupica and his wife Cathi of Bethel, Maine; a daughter, Karla Cellupica and her wife Holly of Hudson, N.H.; and a sister Mary Bosa of Berlin, N.H.
He was a member of the Rollinsford Sons of American Legion, Post #47.
He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Joan Cellupica and a daughter, Dorinda Cellupica.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the spring in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019