Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Francis Cellupica
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Francis Cellupica Obituary
DOVER - Francis Cellupica, 83, of Crescent Avenue, died at Wentworth Douglass Hospital on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born May 5, 1936 in Berlin, N.H.; the son of Francisco and Vincenza Cellupica.

He worked for Lucent.

Francis is survived by his son, Edward Cellupica and his wife Cathi of Bethel, Maine; a daughter, Karla Cellupica and her wife Holly of Hudson, N.H.; and a sister Mary Bosa of Berlin, N.H.

He was a member of the Rollinsford Sons of American Legion, Post #47.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Joan Cellupica and a daughter, Dorinda Cellupica.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the spring in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
