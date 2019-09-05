|
|
NORTHWOOD - Francis D. "Bernie" Bernier, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Concord Hospice House, with his family by his side. Bernie was born in Epping, the son of George and Rosaide (Jacques) Bernier.
Bernie served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959 aboard the USS Tarawa Aircraft Carrier. While sailing the Atlantic, he earned the distinction of becoming both a "Shellback" and a "Bluenose" for crossing the Equator and Artic Circle respectively. Later he was employed by PSNH (now EVERSOURCE) where he worked and retired after 35 years.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Katie of Northwood, N.H., son Dennis of Laconia and daughter Shirley Zeller (Rick) of Florida. He was the second youngest of nine siblings and is survived by his brothers Phillip (June) of Asheville, N.C.; Lionel of Wolfeboro; Claude (Almena) of Franklin; and his sister Adele Bakke of Somersworth. He was predeceased by brothers George and Donald, as well as sisters Julie Shea and Jackie Proulx.
SERVICES: Interment will be on September 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
With respect to the exceptional care he received, Bernie requested that any donations be made in his memory to Concord Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301 or crvna.org.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019