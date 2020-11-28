1/2
Francis Gilman
1935 - 2020
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Francis Gilman of Rochester, N.H. died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2020 after a short illness.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1935 in Littleton, N.H., the middle son of three boys, to parents Clarence and Marguerite Gilman.

Frank, as he was known to all, attended grade school in Littleton. During his high school years he and his family moved to Rochester, N.H. where he continued his education at Spaulding High School. At age 18 Frank joined the U.S. Marines where he served for three years attaining the rank of Corporal. After leaving the Marines, he returned to Rochester where he became a Baker, a job he held for over 25 years.

In 1958, he was married to Aline Houle of Sanford, Maine. They had three boys and through the years he held several jobs, eventually retiring from Simplex Wire and Cable Co.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and camping. He was also an incredibly devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is predeceased by a son, David and a brother, Robert. He is survived by Aline Gilman of Rochester, his wife of 62 years, two sons, Daniel of Springvale, Maine., and Wayne, of Wake Forest, N.C., two grandchildren, Christopher of Portland, Maine, Katrina and her fiancé Marshall of Springvale, Maine, a brother Ronald and his wife Carol of East Lebanon, Maine, and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church 189 North Main St., Rochester. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Please go to www.grondinfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
November 27, 2020
In the late 50’s my parents moved their family to Connecticut for better work. Every holiday after that for many years we traveled to Maine to be with our extended family. Uncle Frank would always bring a custom decorated holiday cake for our Memere, to top off the huge holiday meal that she and aunt Doris were preparing for us all. I always looked forward to what Uncle Frank would bring for those holiday dinners. His kindness will be missed!
Ken Tousignant
Family
