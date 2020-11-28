In the late 50’s my parents moved their family to Connecticut for better work. Every holiday after that for many years we traveled to Maine to be with our extended family. Uncle Frank would always bring a custom decorated holiday cake for our Memere, to top off the huge holiday meal that she and aunt Doris were preparing for us all. I always looked forward to what Uncle Frank would bring for those holiday dinners. His kindness will be missed!

Ken Tousignant

