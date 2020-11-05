1/1
Francis R. Salinder
1930 - 2020
NEWMARKET - Francis R. Salinder died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Francis (Rich) was born October 21, 1930 in The Bronx of New York City. He was the son of Francis E. and Dorothy (Sheridan) Salinder.

During his high school years he attended Cathedral College and graduated from St. Dominic's High School. He attended St. John's University and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. as a Sergeant. He was a member of the Robert G. Durgin, American Post #67 and St. Mary's Church in Newmarket. Professionally, he worked in both Sales and Management for Ready-Mix Concrete Companies in New York, JG MacLellan Co. in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and Perini Corporation in Framingham, Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by brothers Steve, Mike, and Paul. Survivors include his wife of 68 years Gwen (Kappenberg) Salinder; four children: Christopher of Vermont, Brian and his wife Dianna of Epping, Peter and his wife Mary of Barrington, and Mary Grannan of Greenland; nine grandchildren: Christian, Anne (Adam), Jessica (Dan), Allison (Adam), Benjamin (Miriam) Matthew, Jacob, Spencer, and Quinn; six great-grandchildren; Adalynn, Kailyn, Olivia, Analise, Mila, Rhys, and Layla.

His greatest love in life was his family. Rich and Gwen were perfect partners. Their love and commitment to one another made them perfect role models to their children and grandchildren.

As a father he was a hardworking provider. To his children, he emphasized the importance of hard work and how it can lead to a successful, better life. When speaking of his children he always beamed with pride. Through example, he taught the importance of being genuine and kind.

His role as grandfather was one he most enjoyed. Retirement years allowed him to embrace the lives and paths of his nine beautiful grandchildren. He and his bride never missed an opportunity to travel all over New England to attend a sporting event, a theater production, or some other event important to one of their grandchildren. He truly felt blessed watching his children as grandparents and his grandchildren as parents.

His exuberant laugh and jolly demeanor will live on in the memories of his family, friends, and loved ones forever.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 182 Main St., Newmarket, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
