ORMAND BEACH, Fla. - Frank E. Pimpis, 86 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Frank leaves behind his wife, Beverly Boyd, after 66 years; his children Robert, Richard, and Lauren; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology. Frank retired from Heidelberg Harris in Dover, N.H. He and Beverly moved to Ormond Beach, Florida, for 26 years before his passing.



SERVICES: Graveside service will be in Bradford, Mass.







