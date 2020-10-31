1/
Frank E. Pimpis
ORMAND BEACH, Fla. - Frank E. Pimpis, 86 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Frank leaves behind his wife, Beverly Boyd, after 66 years; his children Robert, Richard, and Lauren; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology. Frank retired from Heidelberg Harris in Dover, N.H. He and Beverly moved to Ormond Beach, Florida, for 26 years before his passing.

SERVICES: Graveside service will be in Bradford, Mass.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

