DURHAM - Frank L. Pilar, of Durham, N.H. died peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 with his wife and children by his side. He was born August 28, 1927 in the small rural town of Verdigre, Nebraska to Henry Pilar and Lydia Holan.
Soon after turning 18, during World War II, he enlisted in the Marines which enabled him to attend college on the GI bill. He earned BS and MS degrees in Chemistry from the University of Nebraska, where he met his future wife, Anita Hooper, whom he married June 16, 1954.
He earned a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1957, and went on to work at the University of New Hampshire from 1957 to 1992, the last 10 years as the Chemistry Department Chairman.
He wrote two text books; Elementary Quantum Chemistry and Chemistry the Universal Science. He received the UNH Senior Key Award and the Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1987 he was invited by the World Bank to visit three universities in China to assess their Chemistry Departments.
Frank was a member of the American Chemical Society, Retired Faculty Association, The Community Church of Durham, and The Appalachian Mountain Club. Frank loved the outdoors, especially Mt. climbing. He also enjoyed biking and sailing. He had a great sense of humor and was a quick wit which he retained throughout his long illness. He was an avid reader and writer and was interested in everything.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anita; five children, Marcie Price and husband Scott of Lee, N.H., Melissa Pilar and wife Regina of Bethel, Conn.; Debbie Wheeler of Midlothian, Va., Stacie Desfosses and husband Wayne of Dover, N.H., David Pilar and wife Christine of Durham, N.H. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Derek Price, Matthew, Andrew and Sarah Pilar, Jon Wheeler, Justin and Jessica Desfosses, and Alaina and Jennifer Pilar; one sister, Marcy Miller of Lincoln, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, MaryAnn McVay.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Community Church of Durham with a reception following. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Community Church of Durham in Franks' name.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019