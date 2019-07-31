|
EXETER, N.H. - Frank Michael Graham, age 91 years, died on Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was born March 19, 1928 in Laconia, N.H. and was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1946. He received a degree in Hotel Management from the University of New Hampshire where he was a member of the SAE fraternity, Men's Glee Club and Mask and Dagger. Following college he worked at the Parker House in Boston where he met the love of his life, Lorraine Baker (deceased in 2017). They were married for 63 years, spending the majority of their married life in Nashua and later Durham, N.H. before entering the Riverwoods Retirement Community in Exeter where Frank has resided for 16 years.
His insurance career started with Allstate Insurance Company and ended with the Andover Companies where he worked for 28 years as the District Manager for New Hampshire and Vermont. While at Andover he obtained his CPCU designation and was once awarded Fieldman of the Year.
Frank was involved in theatre and music his whole life entertaining audiences with his roles in "Guys and Dolls" and "1776" with the Nashua Actorsingers. He sang in many church choirs and most recently was a member of St. Michael's in Exeter, N.H. He was proud of his conservation work with the Lamprey River Wild and Scenic Committee.
He will be lovingly remembered by his three children and spouses, Jeff and Diane Graham of Franconia, N.H., Lynn G. and Michael Marsh, of York Harbor, Maine and John and Susan Graham of Shrewsbury, Mass. Frank has six grandchildren: Brendon Graham, Michela Marsh, Sean Graham, Katherine Marsh, Emma Marsh and Sara Graham.
SERVICES: Memorial services will be held at St. Michael's Church in Exeter, N.H. on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. with a later burial in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Lamprey River at https://www.lampreyriver.org
Published in Fosters from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019