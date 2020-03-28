|
SOMERSWORTH - Frank M. Kennedy, 95, of Somersworth, N.H., went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Frank was born in Somersworth to the late Hazel (Kinsman) and William Kennedy on January 16, 1925.
Frank graduated from Somersworth High School, president of the class of 1943. He proudly served in the US Army during World War II.
Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart, his beloved Doris (Elliott) Kennedy. They recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary. He retired from GE in Somersworth after 33 years of service. Frank was also inducted into the Somersworth Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.
Doris survives Frank, along with his four loving children; Scott (Carol) Kennedy, Becky (John) Dabrowski, Debby (Joe) Couture and Frank, Jr. Frank is also survived by his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; Lance (Julie) Kennedy (Abby, Noah), Laura Kennedy, Carrie Kennedy, Johnna (Aaron) Ward (Kellan, Luca), Kristen (Geoff) Aleva (Madison, MacKenzie), Kelly (Craig) Stern, Katie (Mike) Krauss (Ethan), Kourtney (Garrett) Bonsaint (Brogan, Emma, Cassidy), and Joe (Kara) Couture (Joey). Frank also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frank was predeceased by his siblings, William Kennedy, Alice Dreinczyk, Annette Kilroy, Marilyn Brackett and Jackie Michel; a daughter-in-law, Susan (Faucher) Kennedy; and a son-in-law, John Brenneis.
Frank was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church of Somersworth, serving as a deacon for many years.
Frank was known for his love of God, for his wife, his children, his family, his church family and his friends. He was welcomed wherever he went. And now, God has welcomed him home. It's not the end for Frank. It's the beginning!
SERVICES: Per Frank's request, there will be no services. Burial will be private at a later date at Forest Glade Cemetery in Somersworth.
If you wish, a donation in memory of Frank, may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 25 Cemetery Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Frank's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020