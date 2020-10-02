Daddy I love you lots...xo and I am going to miss you and your always be in my ❤ forever...I am trying to have patience at this moments as I am going thru this separation even though theses past years I did not get to visit as I would of liked to ,I know your not in pain and hurt anymore and with Jesus walking in the light with him on your journey home oh I can just imagine how bright you are,give my hugs and kisses always . Xo. I love you and yours...I will be back!!....

Dunkan Vj. Samuels Cole (Viola Jean Cole,Gagne) Cole

Father