LEBANON, Maine - Frederick Cole, Sr., 86, of West Lebanon Road, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home after a period of failing health. He was born July 9, 1934 in Brownfield, Maine; the son of the late Alvaros and Gertrude (Dewitt) Cole.
He has resided in Lebanon for the past 50 years and worked as a self- employed mechanic. Fred enjoyed hunting, barn dancing and working. Fred was known for his willingness to care for and help anyone who knew him. He loved to laugh and was one of the most humble people we knew.
The widow of Maxine (Pierce) Cole who passed four years ago, he is survived by sons; Frederick Cole, Jr., Kenneth Cole, Clifford Cole, Raymond Cole; daughters, Viola Cole, Lisa (Ed) Bittle, Tammy (William) Marr and Rosetta Murray; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Harold and Mathew Cole, brother, Almon Cole and sister, Ethel Sinclair.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-12 p.m., at the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brownfield, Maine. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
