Frederick Cole Sr.
1934 - 2020
LEBANON, Maine - Frederick Cole, Sr., 86, of West Lebanon Road, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home after a period of failing health. He was born July 9, 1934 in Brownfield, Maine; the son of the late Alvaros and Gertrude (Dewitt) Cole.

He has resided in Lebanon for the past 50 years and worked as a self- employed mechanic. Fred enjoyed hunting, barn dancing and working. Fred was known for his willingness to care for and help anyone who knew him. He loved to laugh and was one of the most humble people we knew.

The widow of Maxine (Pierce) Cole who passed four years ago, he is survived by sons; Frederick Cole, Jr., Kenneth Cole, Clifford Cole, Raymond Cole; daughters, Viola Cole, Lisa (Ed) Bittle, Tammy (William) Marr and Rosetta Murray; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Harold and Mathew Cole, brother, Almon Cole and sister, Ethel Sinclair.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-12 p.m., at the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brownfield, Maine. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 1, 2020
Gramp I love and miss you so much that words can’t explain❤❤ Your were the best grandpa anyone could ask for and the funniest, from making jokes to doing the funniest stuff and making memories, i’m so glad that you get to see grammy,
uncle matt, and everyone that you miss, i’m glad that your not in pain anymore. Love and miss you gramp❤
Brayden Cole-Mooney
Family
October 1, 2020
Heaven has gained another angel rest in peace love you always Lawrence Sinclair Jr.
Lawrence Sinclair
Family
October 1, 2020
My condolences to the family
He was a great man
Kim Fulton
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Dad.
Cherish the memories!
Thinking of you all.
Liza and Randy
Liza & Randy Safford
Friend
October 1, 2020
Gramp, spending time with you when I went over dads was memories I will never forget. You cracked a smile and a laugh out of me every single time i went over, with your spontaneous stories and funny jokes. I hope you’re enjoying time up in Heaven with Grammy and watching over all of the family. I will miss you and the sweetness you carried everywhere you went. I love you and Rest in Peace❤
Lexi Cole- Mooney
Grandchild
October 1, 2020
My loving father you are going to be missed so very much. I love you with all my heart in soul. May you Rest In Peace ❤
Lisa Bittle
Daughter
September 30, 2020
Daddy I love you lots...xo and I am going to miss you and your always be in my ❤ forever...I am trying to have patience at this moments as I am going thru this separation even though theses past years I did not get to visit as I would of liked to ,I know your not in pain and hurt anymore and with Jesus walking in the light with him on your journey home oh I can just imagine how bright you are,give my hugs and kisses always . Xo. I love you and yours...I will be back!!....
Dunkan Vj. Samuels Cole (Viola Jean Cole,Gagne) Cole
Father
