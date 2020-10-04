Father Fritz was a man of courage and conviction who spent his life and ministry looking out for the elderly and the poor. In doing so he took on the mayor and political establishment of Philadelphia by establishing one of the first food kitchens at St.Rita's Shrine. His conviction got him transferred to Massachusetts in the role of a fund raiser for Merrimack College. His next move took him the Boston area which he grew to love and to which he hoped to return. His assignments eventually brought him to Troy,NY near my home which brought me and my husband to a fuller appreciation of his humor and political views on many topics. He possessed an inclusive view of religion based on his belief that God is Love. We will miss him.

Diane Warner