Rev. Fritz J. Cerullo
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Rev. Fritz J. Cerullo, O.S.A, 80, an Augustinian Priest, passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born in Minersville, he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Brennan Cerullo.

In 1979 he was transferred to Massachusetts and spent the next 30 years in a variety of assignments in the New England Area to include the Development Council of the New England Region, Merrimack College, North Andover, Mass. Priestly Ministries in the Manchester Diocese to include being Pastor of St. Mary's Church in Dover, N.H..

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Joseph Cerullo.

He survived by a brother Jim Cerullo, Boynton Beach, Fla. and a sister Theresa Cerullo Dean Grigalonis and her husband Frank, Minersville

Mass of Christian Burial was con-celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church of Holy Family Parish, Minersville. Rev.Michael Digregorio, O.S.A, Prior Provincial of the Province of St. Thomas officiated. Interment was in the Augustinian Plot of Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa.

In Lieu of Flowers the family would prefer remembrances of Fr. Fritz in the form of contributions to the Order of St. Augustine, 214 Ashwood Rd., Villanova, Pa. 19085 or to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville, Pa. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Father's memory, visit www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church of Holy Family Parish
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church of Holy Family Parish
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
I’ve just taken dictation from William Simeon’s. (AKA Bud) for this site: “. I’ve lost a great friend in Father Fritz. He has been a great inspiration...I will miss him dearly.”
Barbara Liss for Buddy Simeon’s
Barbara Liss
Friend
October 2, 2020
Fritz was a great Priest, a great man, and a superb communicator. He knew better than anyone how to work a room and because of him Merrimack College saw many years of successful fundraising and growth. Above all he was a great friend and will be sorely missed by many.
RIP friend, Joe and Ann Marie Nahil
October 1, 2020
Just a great guy, met Fr. Curello while he was at Merrimack College, Andover, Ma. A few fund raisers and good times. God bless. RRH
Ralph Hogan
Friend
October 1, 2020
The Liss family has lost a long time friend. From births, marriages, illness to deaths, Father Fritz was always there. I will miss his frivolity, marvelous laugh, extreme good nature and most of all his confident religious counsel. Please accept sincere sympathy.
Barbara Liss
Friend
September 30, 2020
Father Fritz was a man of courage and conviction who spent his life and ministry looking out for the elderly and the poor. In doing so he took on the mayor and political establishment of Philadelphia by establishing one of the first food kitchens at St.Rita's Shrine. His conviction got him transferred to Massachusetts in the role of a fund raiser for Merrimack College. His next move took him the Boston area which he grew to love and to which he hoped to return. His assignments eventually brought him to Troy,NY near my home which brought me and my husband to a fuller appreciation of his humor and political views on many topics. He possessed an inclusive view of religion based on his belief that God is Love. We will miss him.
Diane Warner
