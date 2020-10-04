MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Rev. Fritz J. Cerullo, O.S.A, 80, an Augustinian Priest, passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born in Minersville, he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Brennan Cerullo.
In 1979 he was transferred to Massachusetts and spent the next 30 years in a variety of assignments in the New England Area to include the Development Council of the New England Region, Merrimack College, North Andover, Mass. Priestly Ministries in the Manchester Diocese to include being Pastor of St. Mary's Church in Dover, N.H..
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Joseph Cerullo.
He survived by a brother Jim Cerullo, Boynton Beach, Fla. and a sister Theresa Cerullo Dean Grigalonis and her husband Frank, Minersville
Mass of Christian Burial was con-celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church of Holy Family Parish, Minersville. Rev.Michael Digregorio, O.S.A, Prior Provincial of the Province of St. Thomas officiated. Interment was in the Augustinian Plot of Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa.
In Lieu of Flowers the family would prefer remembrances of Fr. Fritz in the form of contributions to the Order of St. Augustine, 214 Ashwood Rd., Villanova, Pa. 19085 or to your favorite charity
.
Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville, Pa. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Father's memory, visit www.donaldjbutlerfh.com
.