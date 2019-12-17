|
ALFRED, Maine - Gabriel Mercado passed away at Maine Medical Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Gabe was born December 2, 1941 in Loiza, Puerto Rico.
He moved to New York as a child and joined the Air Force in 1959. After being honorably discharged, he moved to New Hampshire and had a career as machinist at NE Cut and Dye until he retired.
Gabe was the child of Ulpiano Mercado Roubert and Luz Maria Orta Santiago. Gabe had eight brothers and sisters.
Gabe had four children, Richard Mercado (deceased 2013), Jeffery Mercado of Somersworth, N.H., Tammy Mercado-Warnke of Anchorage, Alaska, and Cindy Mercado of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gabe enjoyed following sports and especially the New England teams. He lived in Maine in the summers and then spent time at his winter home in Puerto Rico.
SERVICES: There will be a service December 17, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Sanford, Maine.
