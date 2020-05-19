|
DOVER - Gabrielle Marie Fortier passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020. Born November 1, 1924, to Donat and Dorilla Richer, of Sanford, Maine.
The second oldest of ten children, she attended St. Ignatius grade school and excelled. She always loved learning new things. She was unable to go to high school because she was needed to help the family during this period known as the Great Depression. It was a regret she would never forget.
In 1942, while at a local dance, she met George Fortier of Somersworth and they began dating. While he was 25 at the time and she only 17, it was most likely their courtship would have been short-lived had not World War II begun and George was drafted. During the next three years they would write to each other often and would eventually fall in love through their letters. By his last year in the South Pacific, they were writing to each other every single day. Upon his return to civilian in November of 1945, they became engaged and were married the next month, December 1, at St. Ignatius Church.
The story of their romance was chronicled in the play, "Where Love Takes You," written by their oldest son, Ron Fortier and premiered at the Sanford Stage Company in August of 2011. George and Gaby would have four children. After Ron there was George Jr., followed by Paul and then Ann Marie. They had 30 years together before George passed away of cancer on August 24, 1975. After his death, Gaby found interest in traveling and along with her dear friend and neighbor, Mrs. Julie Daigle, traveled to such countries as Peru, Spain, Guatemala and Columbia.
Never having lost her passion for learning, Gaby made it a goal, which she achieved, of reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica in its entirety. So devoted was she to education that she inspired her children and all four went on to graduate from college.
As a young girl, she had discovered she had a talent for drawing. Then somewhere in her 60s this love art resurfaced and she taught herself how to paint. For the rest of her life, she would never be without an easel and paints. Many of her paintings were sold to friends and relatives and today can be found in the offices of local professionals such as dentists and lawyers.
In 1979 she met Ludwig Goscinski, a retired divorcee with five children. Ski, as he was lovingly known, loved to dance and on their first meeting he swept Gaby off her feet. Gaby came to love his children and they returned that affection. She and Ski would go on to share life's adventures together for the next thirty-two years, until his passing in 2011.
She is survived by two sisters, Hortense Tanguay and Rose Goodrich and one brother, Henry Richer. She leaves behind a legacy of four children and their partners, nine grand children, Scott, Kevin, Heather, Michelle, Alan, Justin, Emily, Jason and Mathew, and eight great-grandchildren, Kristie, Chelsea, Taryn, Logan, Kylie, Brenna, Colbie and Chase.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Wentworth Home for their compassion and exceptional care.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at a later time.
Published in Fosters from May 19 to May 22, 2020