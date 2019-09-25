|
DOVER - Gail Fernald Day, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Langdon Place in Dover. Gail was born at home on March 20, 1935 to Chesley and Elva Fernald in Frankfort, Maine. There she grew up with her brother, Guy whom she loved so dearly.
She attended Winterport High School and played basketball, was a cheerleader and participated in the Glee Club, Minstrels and other activities. She attended Husson College in Bangor, Maine and participated in the Dramatic Club, Women's Athletic Association and Cheerleading. After graduation she was a private secretary for the President of the Maine State Federation of Labor.
Gail met David Day in Frankfort, Maine where he was a student pastor at the Frankfort Congregational Church. They were later married on August 14, 1955 at the church and raised a family living all around the State of Maine, while David was a pastor. Gail and Dave spent many years living in Brooks, Maine, raising their children and being active members of the community. Later, they moved to Newmarket, N.H., where Dave was the pastor and shortly after he passed away. Gail then became the independent person we all knew and loved finding a job at the University of New Hampshire where she worked for many years until her retirement.
Gail later met Ralph Luby and they married in 1994 living in Barrington, N.H. and York, Maine. They enjoyed their shared families, cruising the seas and attending GMC Motorhome International conventions.
Gail loved her family very much. She followed her children and grandchildren around Maine and New England at their various activities whenever possible. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother.
Gail was also very dedicated to her faith and her church. She attended First Parish United Church of Christ in Somersworth where she was a member of the Diaconate, Women's Fellowship, Open and Affirming Committee, and the Table of Plenty Team. She worked in the Memorial Garden, at the Spaghetti Suppers and wherever else she was needed. Her church family was very special and a great comfort over the years.
In addition to her parents, Gail was predeceased by her husband, David Day and brother, Guy and his wife, Frances McFarland. Surviving are her four children, Kathe Johnson of Bar Harbor, Geoffrey Day and his wife Nancy of Berwick, Matthew Day of Portland and Greg Day and his wife Nicola of Bath; six grandchildren, Ryan and Eric Johnson, Heather and Jeremy Day and Cooper and Keegan Eden Day; three great-grandchildren, Misa and Kaya Johnson and Tanner Johnson; her nephew Doug McFarland and his wife Kathy; many nieces and nephews; her former second husband Ralph Luby and his family.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11:30 a.m., at her church, First Parish UCC in Somersworth, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, Gail asked that donations be made to a children's charity. Please consider a donation to the Dover Children's Home. (www.doverchildrenshome.org). The Cremation Society of N.H. is assisting the family. www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019