NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Gary A. Collins, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.



Gary is survived by his wife Marilyn, his brother James Kenneth (Kenny), his son and his wife James R. and Wendy, his daughters Wendy Jo, Kelli, and Julie and her husband Jay, his 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to VFW Post 5744 South Berwick, Maine.



Care of the Collins family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







