|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Gary George Frothingham, of Somersworth, N.H., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones, after a lengthy battle with cancer, at his parent's house in Wakefield, N.H. Gary was born on December 3, 1956 to George and Priscilla (Sprague) Frothingham in Newburyport, Mass.
Gary grew up in Salisbury, Mass., and graduated from Triton Regional High School in 1974. After graduation Gary served in the US Army. Until recently, Gary was employed by Thermo Fisher Scientific in Portsmouth, N.H.
Gary loved country music, photography, hiking and kayaking. He enjoyed keeping up with his favorite sports teams, especially the New England Patriots.
Gary is survived by his parents; his sister Gail Landers of Byfield, Mass.; his brother Scott Frothingham and wife Kathy of Ossipee, N.H.; his brother Steve Frothingham of Longmont, Colo.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2020