Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George's Maronite Church
Dover, NH
Resources
LEE - Gary M. Shaheen, 65, of Lee, N.H.; passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6,2020, with his family by his side.

Gary was born on Jan. 20, 1955 in Dover, N.H.

Gary is predeceased by his parents, Emil and Evelyn (Chouinard) Shaheen.

Gary graduated from Dover High School and served eight years in the U.S. Air Force. He later worked at Prime Tanning before retiring from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2018. He then spent a year as an Uber driver in the Dover area, where he did what he loved most.

Gary is lovingly remembered by his siblings, David Shaheen, Carol French and Gail Strehle; his daughters, Krystal Horan and her husband, Matt, Keri Nickerson and her husband, Billy; his son, Cory Shaheen; his granddaughters, Elisia and Emma Horan; along with many friends that he considered family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gary's name may be made to St. George's Maronite Church, 15 Chapel St., Dover, NH 03820.

SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to St. George's Maronite Church in Dover, N.H. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Gabriel Mousallam, officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.; to sign our on guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Fosters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
