|
|
ROCHESTER - Gary Nickerson, 71, of Forest Avenue, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1948 in Haverhill, N.H., the son of the late Tracy and Lillian (Graham) Nickerson. He has resided in Rochester for the past 35 years previously living in Gorham, N.H.
Gary was a graduate of Gorham High School and attended NHVTC in Berlin, N.H. He was employed at General Electric for 23 years and worked for Goss International and Velocity International. He owned and operated the Union Village Country Store in Union, N.H.
Gary enjoyed watching New England sports and playing golf but especially enjoyed spending time with his children and great-grandchildren.
Members of his family include his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth (Neff) Nickerson; step children, Scott (Jen) Byrnes of Alamo Gorda, N.M., Cindy Byrnes, Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren, Anthony and William Byrnes, Caitlin Byrnes; great-grandchildren, Madison Mae and Ethan Allen (Jane) Hemeon; nephews, Michael (Kathy)Byrnes and Butch (Debi) Byrnes. He was predeceased by stepson, William Byrnes and sister, Helen Byrnes.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020