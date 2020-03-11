Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344

Gary Wayne Doucette

Gary Wayne Doucette Obituary
LEE - Gary Wayne Doucette, of Wadleigh Falls Road, was born November 11, 1950 and passed Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Exeter, N.H., to Gerard and Barbara (Bennett) Doucette.

Gary was predeceased by his father Gerard.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara, of Lee, N.H.; two brothers, Richard (Barbara), of Leesburg, Fla., and Jeffrey (Shane) of Dover, N.H.; nephews, Derek (Michelle) Doucette and Dwayne (Laura) Doucette of Cornelius, N.C.; great nephews, Trevor Doucette and Brady Doucette; a great niece, Kylee Doucette; along with many friends, and wonderful neighbors who were there when needed.

He was a construction worker, having worked many years for CGH Excavation and Rosa Construction.

SERVICES: Per his wishes, there are no services. Visit Kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
