LEE - Gary Wayne Doucette, of Wadleigh Falls Road, was born November 11, 1950 and passed Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Exeter, N.H., to Gerard and Barbara (Bennett) Doucette.
Gary was predeceased by his father Gerard.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara, of Lee, N.H.; two brothers, Richard (Barbara), of Leesburg, Fla., and Jeffrey (Shane) of Dover, N.H.; nephews, Derek (Michelle) Doucette and Dwayne (Laura) Doucette of Cornelius, N.C.; great nephews, Trevor Doucette and Brady Doucette; a great niece, Kylee Doucette; along with many friends, and wonderful neighbors who were there when needed.
He was a construction worker, having worked many years for CGH Excavation and Rosa Construction.
SERVICES: Per his wishes, there are no services. Visit Kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
