BERWICK, Maine - Gavyn Andrew Powers, 20 years, of Berwick passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Gavyn was born March 26, 2000 in Dover, N.H., a son of Nicholas Powers and Tara Staples.
Gavyn attended Dover and Berwick Schools.
Gavyn is lovingly remembered by his mother, Tara Staples and her wife, Tori, of Berwick; his father, Nicholas Powers and his wife, Christina, of Barrington, N.H.; his brothers, Phoenyx and Nicholas; his sisters, Mylee and Sierra; his grandparents, Florence and Timothy DeBenedictis, Kenneth and Karen Croteau; plus numerous cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Friends may visit on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2-6 p.m., at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, Maine. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required and we will be practicing physical distancing.
