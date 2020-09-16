1/1
Gavyn Andrew Powers
BERWICK, Maine - Gavyn Andrew Powers, 20 years, of Berwick passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Gavyn was born March 26, 2000 in Dover, N.H., a son of Nicholas Powers and Tara Staples.

Gavyn attended Dover and Berwick Schools.

Gavyn is lovingly remembered by his mother, Tara Staples and her wife, Tori, of Berwick; his father, Nicholas Powers and his wife, Christina, of Barrington, N.H.; his brothers, Phoenyx and Nicholas; his sisters, Mylee and Sierra; his grandparents, Florence and Timothy DeBenedictis, Kenneth and Karen Croteau; plus numerous cousins and friends.

SERVICES: Friends may visit on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2-6 p.m., at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, Maine. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required and we will be practicing physical distancing.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Gavyn's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
