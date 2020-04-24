|
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - George A. "Rusty George" Constantine, 89, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. He was born July 9, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts to George and Helen Juba Constantine.
He was a retired Electrician and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine; two children Erik and Leslie; one grandson Brett; and his brother Robert. George is survived by six children, Timothy, Michael, Sandy, Randy, Anita, Georgee; a daughter-in-law: Tracy; nine grandchildren, GB, Tylor, Katrina, Kristoffer, Charity, Erik II, Machelle, Dylan, Nathanial; six great-grandchildren, Lucas, Hunter, Ella Mae, Arianna, Julia, Dominic; and his faithful dog Chucky.
SERVICES: Graveside Services were held at Oakside Cemetery in Zephyrhills.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020