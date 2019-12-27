Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
182 Main Street
View Map
NEWMARKET – George E. Dyer, 91, formerly of Newmarket died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.

Born March 26, 1928 in Exeter, he was the son of Edward George and Alice (Morin) Dyer.

George served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force for 22 years and retired in 1969.

George was a 63 year member of the Robert G. Durgin American Legion Post #67 in Newmarket and was also a past post commander, life member and charter member of the SAL.

He enjoyed camping and spending time with family.

Predeceased by his wife, Patricia LaPorte Dyer who died in 2001, brother, Robert Dyer and sister, Rita Ranzola.

Survivors include his children, Paul Dyer of Somersworth, Peter Dyer of Newmarket, Thomas Dyer and his wife Murial of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Susan Robshaw and her husband Jeff of Newmarket; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his sister, Shirley King of Somersworth.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. American Legion Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. from St. Mary Church, 182 Main Street. Spring burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket.

Memorials may be made to the Children & Youth Fund, C/O Robert G. Durgin American Legion, P.O. Box 375, Newmarket, NH 03857.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
