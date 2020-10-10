SANBORNVILLE, N.H. - On the Evening of Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, George Edward Lineham died quietly in his Sanbornville, N.H. home. He was surrounded by the presence and love of his family as he passed.



Born Dec. 5, 1934, in Providence, R.I., son of Edward Lineham and Charlotte (Jerollman) Lineham.



In 1952, George entered the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper in the #187 Airborne Division, in the Korean War. He was awarded several badges of honor and merit; as well as medals for his service and dedication.



After returning home to Rhode Island, from his dedicated time in the service, George married his sweetie, Lucy. Together, they brought three sons into this world. Stephen Edward "Beanie," John Robert "Bobby," and David Alan "Porky."



George began working at the Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, N.H. His hard work and dedication to the trade industries of plumbing and electrical work began. Through his hard work and experience, and the footsteps of his father, George earned his Masters Plumbing and Masters Electrician licenses at an uncommonly young age.



After the birth of their third son, and after several years of commuting from Rhode Island, and working as a pipe fitter at the Shipyard in Portsmouth, N.H.; George and Lucille decided to take a drive to New Hampshire and happened upon Sanbornville. They stopped at a place called Sarah's Spa, and George said "we are going to move here."



So, in 1960, they packed up the boys, Beanie, Bobby, and Porky, and the Lineham family moved to parts unknown to start a new life.



George was involved in his local and military community. He was a Free Mason with Unity Lodge #62 in Union, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion Post#69.



George always liked a challenge, so he decided to start his own business. He started a septic service business from scratch, to serve the Seven Lakes, and Greater Wakefield Area. That business is known as Lakes Region Septic Service, and is still family owned and operated in Sanbornville today.



George continued to thirst for new business ventures, this man grew no moss! He passed the septic business onto his sons. From there George decided to give the commercial fishing business a try with his oldest son Steven as his first mate.



George went back to his roots after several years of fishing. His passion as a plumber was a persistent one. He and his son Steven, found opportunity in the U.S. Virgin Islands in St. Thomas. They built a successful business in St. Thomas as a plumbing supply store for 25 years.



George was never short on advice to give. He had a vast knowledge of many trades. No matter the problem, George always found a solution. George Lineham did not shy away from a challenge. He also did NOT shy away from the opportunity to express his opinions!



George had many other passions as well. Namely, playing pool, Boston team sports, going to boxing matches, reading, the ocean, and working with his hands. George was a man of productivity. This man had wheels that were always turning.



He is survived by his wife, Lucille Lineham, of Sanbornville, sons Stephen Lineham of Sanbornville, John Robert Lineham and his wife Kimberly (Osborne) Lineham of Brookfield, and Son David Alan Lineham and wife Kay Lineham of Lincoln. Also, grandchildren: Stevie Leigh Lineham, David Edward Lineham, Morgan Datson Lineham and Haley Deldeo Lineham. He is also survived by a sister Susan Robinson of Charlestown, R.I.



SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Lovell Lake Cemetery in Sanbornville with Father Patrick officiating and military honors by the United States Army.



A Celebration of Life will follow in the spring. Date to be determined.



