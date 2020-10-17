1/2
George E. Sutton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER – George E. Sutton, of Tara Estates in Rochester, N.H. passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 of natural causes.

George was born in Mendham, N.J., on March 29, 1932 to George E. Sutton, Jr and Jessie (Heatlie) Sutton. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Helen K. Sutton, and made a loving home in Morristown, N.J. They had five children and were married for almost 69 years.

George was a proud veteran that served in the Korean War. He worked in heavy construction and with concrete and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors, every chance he was outside. Of most recent years, he especially enjoyed riding his lawnmower and keeping up with the lawn care and yard work.

A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He survived by his children, Gary and his wife Jane, Ron and his wife Kathy, David, and his wife Laurie, Karen Parker and her husband John, and Helen Baker and her husband Jack. Pop took great pride in his grandchildren, Jeff, Gary Jr, Taylor, Traci, RJ, Brandon, Cody, Shayne, Rebecca, Christopher, and Saige as well as his many great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and friends.

George was predeceased by his mother and father. He was also predeceased by his loving wife Helen, who passed away on May 22, 2020. They will be joined together and buried at the N.H. State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H on Oct. 26, 2020.

To sign the on line guestbook, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved