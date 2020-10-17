ROCHESTER – George E. Sutton, of Tara Estates in Rochester, N.H. passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 of natural causes.
George was born in Mendham, N.J., on March 29, 1932 to George E. Sutton, Jr and Jessie (Heatlie) Sutton. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Helen K. Sutton, and made a loving home in Morristown, N.J. They had five children and were married for almost 69 years.
George was a proud veteran that served in the Korean War. He worked in heavy construction and with concrete and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors, every chance he was outside. Of most recent years, he especially enjoyed riding his lawnmower and keeping up with the lawn care and yard work.
A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He survived by his children, Gary and his wife Jane, Ron and his wife Kathy, David, and his wife Laurie, Karen Parker and her husband John, and Helen Baker and her husband Jack. Pop took great pride in his grandchildren, Jeff, Gary Jr, Taylor, Traci, RJ, Brandon, Cody, Shayne, Rebecca, Christopher, and Saige as well as his many great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and friends.
George was predeceased by his mother and father. He was also predeceased by his loving wife Helen, who passed away on May 22, 2020. They will be joined together and buried at the N.H. State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H on Oct. 26, 2020.
