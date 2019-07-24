|
LEE - George Kustra, 76, passed peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, in his sleep while at home after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease. Born in Exeter, N.H. on October 8, 1942 the son of Joseph (Misty) and Bertha (Szeliga) Kustra, he was a graduate of Newmarket High School.
In 1977, after working in local area body shops, he opened Kustra's Auto Body in Lee. He retired in 2006 turning the business over to his son. Next to his love of family, his love of hunting and fishing was well known. George and his hunting buddies enjoyed numerous hunting trips to Alaska, Canada and points out west. His camp in Pittsburg, N.H. was a favorite spot where plenty of tall stories and wonderful memories were made over the years. He was a NASCAR fan and a familiar sight at the local track sponsoring various stock car racers in the '90s.
While George enjoyed the outdoors he hated snow and cold weather. He was delighted to spend winters in Englewood, Florida where he and his wife made many new friends in their seasonal community. He loved to travel, especially cruising, enjoying a number of cruises with family and friends. He and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family cruise to Alaska.
George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Clara (Dennett) Kustra; his son Gary and wife Heather (Cilly) Kustra; his son Mark Kustra; his grandson Kyle Kustra and granddaughter Kaycie Kustra; his twin brother Gerard Kustra; two sisters Carol Goss and Donna Kustra; as well as an aunt, several nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Alan and Scott Kustra.
The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and aides of Rockingham VNA & Hospice for their excellent care and many kindnesses.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gail Kindberg officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 24 to July 27, 2019