Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home - Milbridge
47 Main Street
Milbridge, ME 04658
207-546-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for George Scully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Michael Scully


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Michael Scully Obituary
RYE - George Michael Scully, 68, of Rye, N.H. and Steuben, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.H., on October 13, 1951 to the late John and Marjorie (Creteau) Scully.

He is survived by his wife Gesele (Torro) Scully, and his brother, John Scully, Jr. and his wife Rhonda.

SERVICES: A memorial service along with a full obituary to follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where condolences may be shared with the family at: www.bragdonkelley.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -