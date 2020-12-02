1/1
George O. Pelletier Jr.
NEWMARKET - George O. Pelletier Jr., 72, formerly of Newmarket, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, with his family by his side.

Survived by his loving wife Rita of 51 years; his three children Darrin, his wife Trisha, Dennis, Deena and husband Eric Sabolevski; three grandchildren, Aiden 11, Elise 6, and Griffin 4; he is also survived by two sisters, Rose Labranche, husband Skip and Irene (Bunny) Pelletier, both of Florida, in-laws Richard (Dick) Blouin, his wife Maureen, Bob Blouin and wife Susan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Marie (Bertha) and George Sr., his mother and father-in-law Roger and Rita Blouin.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on December 5, from 1-3 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Foundation: On-line: https://www.curemeso.org/donate/donate-online/; by mail: Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary or to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
