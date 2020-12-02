NEWMARKET - George O. Pelletier Jr., 72, formerly of Newmarket, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, with his family by his side.
Survived by his loving wife Rita of 51 years; his three children Darrin, his wife Trisha, Dennis, Deena and husband Eric Sabolevski; three grandchildren, Aiden 11, Elise 6, and Griffin 4; he is also survived by two sisters, Rose Labranche, husband Skip and Irene (Bunny) Pelletier, both of Florida, in-laws Richard (Dick) Blouin, his wife Maureen, Bob Blouin and wife Susan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents Marie (Bertha) and George Sr., his mother and father-in-law Roger and Rita Blouin.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on December 5, from 1-3 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Foundation: On-line: https://www.curemeso.org/donate/donate-online/
; by mail: Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com
to view a full obituary or to sign an online guestbook.