ROCHESTER - George Robert Peters, of Rochester, died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in South Berwick, Maine on October 26, 1936, he was the son of Ida and Louis B. Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Peters of Rochester; son Derek and his wife Nancy of Rochester; son Ed and his wife Diane of Rochester; son Michael of Rochester; daughter Melissa and her husband Mike Niles of Dover; daughter Renee and her wife Caitlin of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandson Andrew Henderson of Rochester; grandson Nicholas Peters of Rochester; granddaughter Samantha Shingleton and her husband Bo of Portsmouth, Va.; sister Phylis Noel and her husband Bob of Nottingham.
He was predeceased by his son Eric Peters and brother Louis B. Peters Jr.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
.