George Robert Peters
1936 - 2020
ROCHESTER - George Robert Peters, of Rochester, died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in South Berwick, Maine on October 26, 1936, he was the son of Ida and Louis B. Peters.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Peters of Rochester; son Derek and his wife Nancy of Rochester; son Ed and his wife Diane of Rochester; son Michael of Rochester; daughter Melissa and her husband Mike Niles of Dover; daughter Renee and her wife Caitlin of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandson Andrew Henderson of Rochester; grandson Nicholas Peters of Rochester; granddaughter Samantha Shingleton and her husband Bo of Portsmouth, Va.; sister Phylis Noel and her husband Bob of Nottingham.

He was predeceased by his son Eric Peters and brother Louis B. Peters Jr.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
My condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of knowing George through The Homemakers. What a GREAT guy. I am sure he will be sorely missed.
Dawn Gosselin
July 25, 2020
Conveying our deepest sympathy to Jackie, Derek, and Nancy in the loss of George. Heaven needed an angel so they chose the best, free from pain now he can rest.

Irene & Phil
Irene Collins
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Jackie and Family, Thinking about you at this difficult time. We were sad to hear about loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Scott, Gail, Erik, and Katie Nelson
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Jackie and family, please accept my heartfelt condolences. I absolutely adored George. He always made me smile and was so willing to help me in anyway he could. Working with him was a pleasure for me. Hoping you find the strength and courage to get through this sad time. May your memories bring you peace. Love, Rene Philpott

Rene Philpott
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Jackie and family,
Please accept my sincerest condolences. I absolutely adored George and loved working with him for so many years. He always made me smile and he was always there to help me in what ever way he could. Praying you all receive the strength and courage to get through this difficult time. May your memories bring you peace.
Love,
Rene Philpott
Rene Philpott
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Jackie and Family: Please accept our heartfelt condolences on George’s passing. Words cannot express how saddened we are to hear of your loss. Words fall short of expressing our sorrow. Keeping you and family in our hearts and prayers. We love you! ❤
Richard & Louise Robert
Family
July 25, 2020
So sorry for your lost.
RONALD BILODEAU
Family
