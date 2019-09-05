|
NEWMARKET - George W. "Bill" Smith, 83, of Salmon Street and formerly of Barrington, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital. Born January 2, 1936 in Lawrence, Mass., he was the son of George and Mary (Robinson) Smith.
Predeceased by his brothers, John and Bob.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda L. (Garrity) Smith; his children, Deborah Dostie, Dennis Smith, David Smith, and Cheri Booth; eight grandchildren; his sister, Maryann Tinkham; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019