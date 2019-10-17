|
MILTON - Georgette M. Tanner, 86, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Portsmouth, N.H. following a period of failing health. She was born in Westbrook, Maine on November 5, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (LaCasse) St. Cyr.
She was a homemaker in her early years and was involved with the town of Milton in many ways, including the Women's Auxiliary, Election Day Voting, and substitute teaching at Nute High School. She worked many years as a salesperson in the Men's Department at JC Penney in Rochester and later at Kmart.
While she was busy raising five children it never stopped her from getting the entire family involved in many outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, boating and skiing. She enjoyed watching all the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. One of her favorite places to visit throughout the years was the ocean, especially Moody Beach. She loved traveling to see all of her grandchildren in their various events.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Hervey (Poochie) Tanner, Jr.
She leaves behind her children, Deborah Irvine (Joseph), Diane Goodwin (Michael), Donna Irvine (William), Philip Tanner (Jessica) and Dawn Lapointe (David); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends may gather at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, October 18. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, at The Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main Street in Rochester. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019