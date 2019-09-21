|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Gerald Edward Brown Sr., 86, of Paul Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital. Gerald was born on February 17, 1933 in Dover, N.H.; the son of William E. Brown and Ellen (McAlpine) Brown.
Jerry at a young age joined the Navy and fought in the Korean War. Once leaving the Navy he married and embarked upon a long career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter, retiring as a nuclear inspector. Joined the Army Reserve and spent twenty plus years making a difference. He entered the court system of N.H. as a Court Officer by day and Bail Commissioner after court hours before full retirement.
By those who knew him, Gerry was greatly admired. By those who loved him, he was larger than life. He was a man who conducted his life with integrity. He had an unwavering work ethic, and took pride in everything he did. A man that always went above and beyond to do whatever was needed without a word of complaint. He was a selfless man filled with compassion. His door and table was open to all. His spirit was warm, gentle and kind. He expressed playfulness and humor in every conversation. He will be most remembered for his devout devotion to his family. A man who loved intensely and was loved deeply in return.
Gerald is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Matta and husband Carlos of Somersworth, Candice Cabral of Rochester; his son, Scott Brown and wife Carolyn of Barrington; his brother Edgar Brown and wife Kay of Madbury; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of fifty seven years, Joanne T. (Pacitto) Brown, sons Gerald E. Brown Jr. (Chip), Gary Brown and Carl Brown, his granddaughter Kristina Pimentel, brother William Brown, and sister Connie Stackpole.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call 5-7 p.m., Monday evening, September 23, at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, September 24, also at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Military honors and internment will be at St. Mary's cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's name to your preferred SPCA/animal shelter. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019