DOVER - Gerald F. Hannon, 76, of Kennedy Circle died at his home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Born April 11, 1943 in Newton, Mass., the son of Bernard and Catherine (Carr) Hannon. He worked as a machinist for Sweetheart Plastics.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret M. (Edson) Hannon of Dover; children, Tracey L. Ansell of Dover and Mark W. Hannon Sr. of Connecticut; sister, Carol Wilkins of Massachusetts; and six grandchildren.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home at 11. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019