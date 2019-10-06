Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Gerald Hannon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald F. Hannon


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald F. Hannon Obituary
DOVER - Gerald F. Hannon, 76, of Kennedy Circle died at his home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Born April 11, 1943 in Newton, Mass., the son of Bernard and Catherine (Carr) Hannon. He worked as a machinist for Sweetheart Plastics.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret M. (Edson) Hannon of Dover; children, Tracey L. Ansell of Dover and Mark W. Hannon Sr. of Connecticut; sister, Carol Wilkins of Massachusetts; and six grandchildren.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home at 11. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now