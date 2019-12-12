Home

Gerald Smith
Gerald L. Smith


1927 - 2019
ROCHESTER - Gerald L. Smith, 92, of Meadow Brook Village, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H., after a brief illness. He was born November 19, 1927 in Springvale, Maine the son of the late Frank W. and Lillian G. (Libby) Smith.

He has resided in Rochester since 1948 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. For 54 years he had a combination of working for and owning Napa Signal Auto Supply. Gerald was a lifelong member of Humane Lodge F.& AM # 21 of Rochester and a member of the Senior Center in Lebanon, Maine.

Members of his family include his loving wife of 72 years, Lorraine (Naylor) Smith; son, Gregory D. Smith; grandson, Heath R. Smith; brother, Richard W. Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Gordon Smith and Joyce Richard.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
