Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Gerald Allen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion
94 Eastern Ave
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald R. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald R. Allen Obituary
STRAFFORD - Gerald R. Allen, of Strafford, died of a heart attack Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by family, three days before turning 68. Jerry was born on December 26, 1951, in Exeter to Katherine Nellie Bragdon (Gardella) and Russell Kenneth Allen Jr.

He's survived by his loving wife, Donna Allen (Childs); four children; and other beloved family and friends.

SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for January 6, from 4-8 p.m., at the Legion at 94 Eastern Ave., in Rochester. To sign online guestbook visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -