STRAFFORD - Gerald R. Allen, of Strafford, died of a heart attack Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by family, three days before turning 68. Jerry was born on December 26, 1951, in Exeter to Katherine Nellie Bragdon (Gardella) and Russell Kenneth Allen Jr.
He's survived by his loving wife, Donna Allen (Childs); four children; and other beloved family and friends.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for January 6, from 4-8 p.m., at the Legion at 94 Eastern Ave., in Rochester. To sign online guestbook visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020