ROCHESTER - Gerald W. Hanscom, 80, formerly of Wyandotte Falls, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born December 22, 1939 in Rochester, he was the son of the late Francis and Dorothy Hanscom.
He has been a lifelong resident of Rochester and had worked at Hubbard Shoe in the lasting department. He enjoyed collecting vinyl record albums and car models.
Members of his family include his siblings, Frank, Jr., Forrest, Richard, and Bernard Hanscom, Jeannette Williams, Rose Bailey, Mary LeClair, Peggy Ann Goldacker, Germaine Darling, Linda and Joyce Hanscom and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Rochester Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
.