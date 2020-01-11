Home

Gerald McKay
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gerald W. McKay


1948 - 2020
Gerald W. McKay Obituary
ROCHESTER - Gerald W. McKay (aka Jerry), 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 surrounded by his family after a brief period of failing health. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 13, 1948, son of the late John J. McKay and Rita (Fischer) McKay.

Survivors include his son Gerald W. McKay Jr. and his wife Amber of Strafford, N.H., his daughter Kristen (McKay) Rauschnot and her husband Jeremy of Sanbornville, N.H., and eight grandchildren: Liam, Lucas, Owen, Cavan, Caleb, Meadow, Brooklyn, and Knox whom he loved with all his heart. His siblings John J. McKay Jr. and his wife Myrtle of Canterbury, N.H., Claire (McKay) Fennelly and her husband William of Casa Grande, Arizona and James P. McKay of Somersworth, N.H., along with many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was described as a "one of a kind guy" who loved boating with family and friends, soaking up the sun on the beach, daily drives with his brother Jim and spending time with his family. He also loved to watch the Patriots play as well as any sports his grandchildren were involved in.

SERVICES: Friends and family may gather at H.J. Grondin and Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
