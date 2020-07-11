ACTON, Maine - Gerard C. Richard, 86, of Middle Rd., died on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at his home.
Born June 8, 1934 in Sanford, Maine, the son of George Richard and Josephine (DeMelle) Richard. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Gerard met the love of his life Lorraine and settled in South Berwick for over 60 years. He worked as a machinist and retired from Pratt and Whitney. Spending time with family meant the world to him and he enjoyed his breakfast and lunch dates with his daughters.
Gerard is survived by his daughters, Bonnie L. Clarke and husband Richard of Acton, Maine, and Debbie J. Gillis and husband Shawn of South Berwick Maine; son, David K. Richard and wife Julie of Falmouth, Maine; brother, Leonard Richard and wife Cathy of Lima, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Gerard was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Richard.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.