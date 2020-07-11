1/2
Gerard C. Richard
1934 - 2020
ACTON, Maine - Gerard C. Richard, 86, of Middle Rd., died on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at his home.

Born June 8, 1934 in Sanford, Maine, the son of George Richard and Josephine (DeMelle) Richard. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Gerard met the love of his life Lorraine and settled in South Berwick for over 60 years. He worked as a machinist and retired from Pratt and Whitney. Spending time with family meant the world to him and he enjoyed his breakfast and lunch dates with his daughters.

Gerard is survived by his daughters, Bonnie L. Clarke and husband Richard of Acton, Maine, and Debbie J. Gillis and husband Shawn of South Berwick Maine; son, David K. Richard and wife Julie of Falmouth, Maine; brother, Leonard Richard and wife Cathy of Lima, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Gerard was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Richard.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 10, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. He was so handsome and always smiling. That is how I will always remember him. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family.
Janice (Page)
Janice Muzerolle
Family
July 10, 2020
Bonnie,Debbie and David. I am so sorry for your lose. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Im sure he dancing again with your mom. RIP Richard
Vicki Pillsbury
Friend
July 10, 2020
Gerry has been such a sweet man. I will miss our talks when you got your hair cut. RIP❤
Susan Hopping Fallo
Neighbor
